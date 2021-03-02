Pejuang files judicial review over party’s registration

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) yesterday filed a judicial review application to challenge the action of the Home Minister and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) that have yet to decide on the party’s registration appeal.

Its secretary-general Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, said in the application which was filed through Messrs Law Practice of Rafique the Home Minister and RoS were named as the first and second respondents.

In the application, Amiruddin is also seeking a declaration that the first respondent’s failure to decide on the party’s appeal, made via a letter dated Jan 8, against the second respondent’s decision that rejected its application to be registered, have violated its statutory obligations under Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966.

The application also seeks a declaration that the violation of the first respondent’s statutory obligation to decide on the party’s appeal was unreasonable, malicious and an improper attempt to deny the applicant’s constitutional right to freedom of association and contest in the general election using its own logo.

Amiruddin said a mandamus order was also requested for the first respondent to decide on the party’s appeal and to order RoS to finalise Pejuang’s registration seven days after a court ruling.

On Feb 2, Pejuang, which was founded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, submitted an appeal after its application to register as a political party was rejected.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the application was rejected on Jan 6 based on the provisions stipulated under Section 7 (3) (e) of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335) and they can file an appeal to the Home Minister within the next 30 days. — Bernama