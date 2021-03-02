Sarawak produces 90 CeIOs to strengthen integrity culture in every govt unit

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has produced 90 Certified Integrity Officers (CeIOs) to nurture the culture of integrity within every governmental department and agency.

In announcing this, Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip also said a total of 78 government agencies would be completing their ‘Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan’ policy documentations.

“One of our success stories in the fight against corruption was the introduction of ‘Integrity Day’ at Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) back in 1996, which had resulted in the corporation being recognised as a ‘clean, efficient and superior’ organisation,” he said in a statement yesterday, issued in connection with a farewell ceremony held for chief integrity officer Zulhairy Zaidel, who had been temporarily assigned to the Integrity and Ombudsman Unit under the Chief Minister’s Department from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The minister expressed his gratitude to Zulhairy for the latter’s commitment and dedication during his tenure in the unit.

Adding on, Talib called upon all CeIOs to carry out their tasks meaningfully to spread the message of integrity and instil it in every officer and staff members.