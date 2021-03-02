Sathianathan has high hopes for S’wak football

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak United FC technical director B. Sathianathan is confident that Sarawak can produce many quality footballers with the right development programmes.

The former national coach also opined that Sarawak, being the largest state in the country, has huge potential to emerge as the nation’s football powerhouse and reclaim its former glory.

“Before coming to Sarawak, I read a lot about Sarawak football, they were once the finest in the land and I believe it can one day become a force again if we work hard,” he said at a press conference with local media on Monday, believed to be his first since appointed as technical director last year.

Sathianathan admitted it will be a tough task, but was keen to take on the new challenges presented to him in the Land of Hornbills.

He said that the club represent the whole of Sarawak, thus its development programmes should cover the whole state as well.

“As technical director, I should also focus on the development because I have the knowledge and the experience.

“I am not new in doing this job and I know what is needed to be done,” he said.

The 62-year-old is well known to many Sarawakians as the national head coach from 2007 to 2009.

He won the Best Coach at the National Football Awards in 2010, 2012 and 2017.

“My biggest challenge would be to create the best facilities for the state’s football development programme for Sarawak,” he said when appointed last year.

Among his achievement are guiding Kelantan (now Kelantan FC) to Malaysia Cup victory in 2010 and helping Armed Forces and Felda United teams to be promoted to the Super League by emerging Premier League champions in 2012 and 2018 respectively.