TDM launches army 4NEXTG 2021-2050 in conjunction with 88th Army Day

PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Army (TDM) today launched the Army Strategic Capacity Development Plan (Army 4NextG) 2021-2050 and the Army Strategic Management System Handbook (SPSTD) 2021-2025 in conjunction with the 88th Army Day.

Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said these two documents would serve as a complete guide for the direction of TDM’s development and management for the coming years.

The Army 4NextG 2021-2050 is a long-term strategic plan on the Army’s operational capacity, supported by systematic capacity development management with a focus on the goal of capability detection, survival and strike, sustainment, protraction and nation-building, he told reporters at a media conference here yesterday.

He said the plan would be part of the force in the future that would allow them to perform their tasks in a multi-domain environment.

Meanwhile, the Army Strategic Management System Handbook 2021-2025 is a reference and guide to achieve the vision, mission and objectives set based on the values and elements contained in TDM’s strategic map, he added.

Zamrose said the handbook also supports the Defence White Paper, the Ministry of Defence’s Strategic Plan, the Malaysian Armed Forces Strategic Management System 2021-2025, and the Army 4NextG 2021-2050.

“I hope the development plan, as well as the handbook, will be a guide to all in striving for excellence,” he said.

In conjunction with today’s celebration, Zamrose stressed that TDM would continue to be committed to defending the country’s sovereignty against foreign elements that attempt to disrupt the nation’s peace and harmony.

The 88th Malaysian Army Day parade took place at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) in the new norm in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 112 officers and 844 personnel from various ranks participated in the parade, and the celebration was witnessed virtually by Malaysian army personnel in the country as well as abroad. – Bernama