Dr Chin: Second batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine expected to arrive Kuching later today

KUCHING (March 3): The second batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive here at around 5.20pm today, said State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said the second shipment of the vaccine will contain 31,590 doses which will be administered to the frontliners.

“The number of recipients will be half the total number of doses as each will get receive two doses,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Sarawak’s first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine containing 23,400 doses arrived from Kuala Lumpur last Wednesday (Feb 24).

With of the arrival of this second shipment, the state is expected to receive another four shipments for the first phase of the immunisation programme which covers the frontliners.

The third and fourth shipments of 4,680 doses each are scheduled to arrive on March 10 and 17 respectively while the last two shipments will arrive on March 24 (14,040 doses) and March 31 (9,360 doses).