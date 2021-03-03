Duo fined RM1,000 each for violating EMCO at Kampung Sentosa in Sibu

SIBU (March 3): Two individuals were fined RM1,000 each after they were caught violating the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Sentosa here yesterday.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said police came across the two individuals, aged 36 and 34, sitting in front of the mosque at Utara Sentosa Lane 5 at about 5.30pm yesterday evening.

“They failed to give a reasonable reason as to why they were out there and have thus committed an offence under the EMCO standard operating procedure (SOP) which is still ongoing,” he said in a media statement.

They were both issued with compounds for offence under 17 PPPB (No.9) of Act 342 Infectious Disease Control Measures 1988.

Sentosa Timur Resettlement Phase 2 has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks, starting Feb 27 to March 12 following the high number of Covid-19 cases detected there.

The area has a total of 139 cumulative cases including six new cases detected at Lorong Sentosa Timur 3A on Monday.