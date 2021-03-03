Massive operation launched in Sibu to ensure SOP compliance during CMCO

SIBU (March 3): A massive operation to ensure the people and the business sectors’ strict compliance to the standard operations procedures (SOP) during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has been launched this morning.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said the focus of the operation will be on SOP protocols such as MySejahtera, body temperature reading machine, registration book for customers, hand sanitiser, inspection of sales items, practices on physical distancing and wearing of face mask by employees and customers.

“The whole purpose is to ensure that the people strictly adhere to the SOP in order to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission soonest,” he added.

Ariffin was speaking to reporters when carrying out the operation this morning at Jalan Central.

The SOP compliance team tasked to look into this matter comprised of the police, army, Road Transport Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry, Immigration Department, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Agriculture Department, People’s Voluntary Corps (Rela), Unity Department and the Marine Department.

Ariffin said the monitoring on the SOP compliance will be divided into four areas namely the business sectors and eateries, manufacturing and factories, the agriculture and commodities sectors and the construction sites.

He said the different SOP compliance team would look into their respective areas to ensure strict compliance is adhered to.

For instance, he said SMC will monitor on the five-foot way and illegal trading, Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs on price tag, Immigration department on illegal workers and PWD on construction sites, all at ensuring on strict compliance to the SOP.

He said all the team will have the same number of members to carry out their job.

He said the operations will be conducted three times per week until the ongoing CMCO expired on March 15.

“However, if the CMCO is extended, then the SOP compliance team will continue to carry on with its work also,” he added.

Ariffin said strict compliance to the CMCO is crucial as that was the key to curb the Covid-19.

Again, he reminded the people to work together, follow strict compliance to the SOP so that they could flatten the Covid-19 infection curve soonest.

Meanwhile, he said no offence was detected and no compound or summons were issued to the people during the operation today.