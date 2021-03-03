Order to wear tracking device, among new provisions under Emergency Ordinance

PUTRAJAYA (March 3): The order to wear a tracking device is among the five new provisions under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 which will come into force on March 11, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the high-tech device in the form of a wristband, aimed at controlling movement is mandatory for three categories, namely individuals tested positive for COVID-19, persons under investigation (PUI) or close contacts of Covid-19 patients; and persons under surveillance (PUS).

“The device is to be worn for 10 days,” he told a press conference in the presence of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, at the Health Ministry (MOH) here, today. – Bernama

–MORE TO COME–