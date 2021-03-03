Police corporal charged with trafficking syabu, ecstasy in Kuching

KUCHING (Mar 3): A policeman ranked corporal has been charged with trafficking 3.9 kilogrammes of Syabu and 531 grammes of ecstasy powder here today.

However, no plea was taken from the accused, Corp Bukhari Mohamad Rajuna, 40, after the two charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 were read to him in the Magistrate’s Court here.

The court then fixed April 6, this year, for further mention and also ordered the accused to be placed on further remand as the offence was non-bailable.

Registrar Morni Litar Mokhtar stood in for Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi during the proceedings.

According to the first charge, Bukhari allegedly trafficked 3.9 kilogrammes of Syabu at a serviced apartment at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here at 1pm on Jan 19 this year.

Under the second charge, he allegedly trafficked 531 grammes of ecstasy powder at the same place and time.

The offences under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read with Section 39B (2) of the same Act, carries the death sentence or a life imprisonment and with whipping of up to 15 strokes, upon conviction.

ASP Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted in the case, while Bukhari was represented by defence counsel Gerald Donald.