Prayers can resume in Covid-19 orange, yellow and green zones, says updated SDMC, Unifor SOP

KUCHING (March 3): Places of worship in Covid-19 orange, yellow and green zones in the state are now allowed to open for prayers according to strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) that has been extended to March 15.

However, places of worship in red zones are still not allowed to reopen to the general public except for a limited number of members to conduct virtual services.

This is in accordance to the SOP that have been updated by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) as of March 1.

Participation for worship in the orange, yellow and green zones is limited to 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue taking into account physical distancing of at least one metre.

For those in the red zones, not more than 12 people are allowed at the venue at any one time to carry out the virtual services. This includes the livestream crew or administrative committee members, and they must strictly comply with the SOP.

As for internal management meetings, only committee members are allowed to attend for the places of worship in orange, yellow and green zones, while for those in the red zones they are highly encouraged to use online applications like Zoom.

As for wedding ceremonies at places of worship in the orange, yellow and green zones, a maximum of 20 attendees are allowed and they must all leave the premises upon completion of the ceremony.

As for wedding ceremonies in the red zones, a maximum of 12 persons are allowed and all must leave the premises upon completion of the ceremony.

However, areas that are under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) are not allowed to hold any of these activities.

All other activities like cultural ceremonies, funeral rites, seminars, courses, mass gatherings and any activities that would involve a large number of people and are not for religious purposes are not permitted in any zone during the CMCO.