Sarawakian Lukas Aket is new Sarawak CID chief

KUCHING (March 3): Sarawakian SAC Lukas Aket is the new Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief.

Lukas, who is the former Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence/International Relations) principal assistant director, took over from Sarawak acting CID chief ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali during a handing over of duties ceremony today.

Zulfikar was the acting Sarawak CID chief after SAC Mat [email protected] Salahuddin Che Ali, who had recently served Sarawak CID chief between November last year and February this year, was transferred to Bukit Aman.

On hand to witness the ceremony at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters was Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“I am confident that he (Lukas) will be able to carry out his duties effectively as he has an extensive experience in policing works,” said Aidi in his welcoming address.

He also called upon the whole Sarawak police contingent to give their full support and cooperation to Lukas during his tenure as the CID chief.

Lukas was also the former head of the Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) in 2016.

Also present at the ceremony was Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh and officers of different ranks from the various police departments.