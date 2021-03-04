78 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 78 new Covid-19 cases today, with cumulative confirmed infections reaching 53,216, according to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

No death was reported.

“A total of 94 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or cured from the hospitals making the cumulative total 51,869 cured patients.

“There are also 701 patients receiving treatment, with 268 in the hospitals, 426 in Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and seven in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 31, and 14 patients need ventilation aids,” he said in a press statement today.

Kalabakan recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 12.

Second highest was Nabawan (11), followed by Keningau (10), Lahad Datu (8), Kota Kinabalu (7), Kudat (7), Sandakan (6), Penampang (6), Kota Marudu (6), Tawau (3), Papar (1), Kunak (1), Kota Belud (1) and Kuala Penyu (1).

No new clusters recorded.