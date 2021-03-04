Action taken on 31 cops over alleged links to criminal activities

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-one police personnel suspected to be involved in Macau Scam and online gambling have been replaced and transferred to other departments pending punishment on them.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said some of them were replaced from their posts to prevent them from further getting involved in such activities.

“In the case of OCPDs (officers-in-charge of police district), some were moved to the Home Ministry (KDN) and a few to other places or departments. This is a temporary measure for us to carry out investigation (on them),” he told Bernama yesterday.

He said once investigations on their cases were completed, the actual action and punishment on them would be decided by the Police Force Commission (SPP) which will meet to study the evidence before meting out the sentence.

Zamri said JIPS is only to investigate and not decide on the punishment on police officers and staff found guilty.

“We will refer to the Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador) before sending to SPP to determine the punishment.

“Among the actions or punishment are termination and demotion, and so far no police personnel were involved apart from the 31 suspects,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported two men were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on October 2020 after being found conducting such activities targeting victims in China apart from cooperating with fraud cartel abroad.

MACC also detained and questioned several celebrities as well as police personnel. — Bernama