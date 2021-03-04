  All NRD offices in Sabah to operate at full capacity during CMCO

KOTA KINABALU: All National Registration Department (NRD) offices and branches will operate at full capacity during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sabah.

A statement from the NRD stated that all offices and branches in the state will operate at 100 percent of staff capacity from 8 am to 5 pm.

For NRD located in UTC buildings (Urban Transformation Centre), time of operations will vary depending on the building management.

NRD Kota Kinabalu at UTC building will operate from 8 am to 4 pm, while the Keningau NRD will operate from 8 am to 4 pm (Monday – Friday) and 8 am to 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday).

NRD at Tawau UTC building will operate from 8 am to 5 pm.

The public are reminded to plan their time accordingly if they wish to visit the NRD office during the CMCO period, while continuing to abide by the SOP.

For further enquiry, the public can log onto the department’s website at www.jpn.gov.my or visit their Facebook or call its hotline at 088-488 300, 088-488 301 or 088-488 365.