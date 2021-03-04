Bintulu’s Rumah Sewa Anong, Rumah Sewa Beverly Hills under EMCO, March 5 to 18

KUCHING (Mar 4): Rumah Sewa Anong at Mile 5 and Rumah Sewa Beverly Hills at Taman Beverly Hills in Bintulu will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks starting at 12.01am tonight, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the order was imposed after the committee had made a risk assessment after the emergence of Covid-19 cases in the two areas.

“Therefore, the EMCO for Rumah Sewa Anong at Mile 5 and Rumah Sewa Beverly Hills at Taman Beverly Hills will be enforced from March 5 at 12.01am until March 18 at 11.59pm,” he told a press conference.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur said 84 positive cases were recorded at the two areas and that the Ministry of Health had confirmed that there was an occurrence of a steep increase in cases at the two localities with a high rate of transmission.

He said the EMCO was to enable targeted screenings to be conducted and that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be the same as announced for areas have been placed under EMCO.