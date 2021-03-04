CM among first to take Covid jab, hopes everyone vaccinated by year end

KOTA KINABALU: Covid-19 vaccines in the state are expected to be rolled out via 195 Vaccine Dispensing Centres (VDC) set up statewide.

This would aid in vaccinating those who qualify to be inoculated in Sabah by the end of this year, or early next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“There are 195 vaccination centres set up throughout Sabah to ensure as many people as possible are vaccinated. This includes centres in rural areas, as there is no one left behind.

“Depending on the amount of vaccines received by the state, we hope to inoculate everyone by the end of the year or early next year,” said Hajiji, at the launch of the National Immunisation Programme in Sabah, today.

Hajiji was among the earliest to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yesterday, along with 48 medical frontliners, as well as uniformed personnel, namely police, army and fire and rescue department.

Also receiving the first dose of the vaccine were State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali, among other cabinet ministers and government top officers.

He said the general public will begin receiving the vaccine in phases, as priority is given to targeted groups. This is also in line with the arrival of the vaccines in the state, which will also occur in phases, Hajiji added.

He said the 195 VDC throughout Sabah is aimed at achieving immunisation coverage of 95 per cent, towards herd immunity.

The launch of the immunisation programme for frontliners yesterday, comprising medical workers from the Health Ministry as well as non-medical personnel, was under Phase One of the immunisation programme that would run until April.

Phase Two, beginning April to August, will involve senior citizens aged 60 and above, as well as those in the high risk group with chronic illnesses.

The Third Phase, for adults aged 18 and above, will commence in May and last till February 2022.

Hajiji also assured the public that the vaccine is safe, and strongly encouraged those who qualify to take the vaccine.

“I was the first person to receive the vaccine today (yesterday) and it was just like any other shot. There is no need to worry.

“Taking the vaccine is not only protecting ourselves, but protecting our community. We hope for this immunisation programme to go smoothly and reach all corners of Sabah, so that more people will be protected,” said Hajiji.