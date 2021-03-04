Covid-19: 2,063 new cases, 2,922 recoveries – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA (March 4): Malaysia recorded 2,063 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours but also reported 2,922 overnight recoveries.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the latest figures, the country’s Covid-19 case tally now stood at 283,629, with 23,161 active cases.

“Of the new cases reported today, 2,054 were local transmissions involving 1,419 Malaysians and 635 foreigners and also nine imported cases who got infected abroad,” he told a media conference on Covid-19 developments here today.

Dr Noor Hisham also said five more fatalities were reported overnight, taking the country’s death toll to 1,153.

Also, 193 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, 99 of them intubated, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest number of new cases with 630, followed by Sarawak (361) and Penang with 337 cases.

Johor reported 255 cases, Kuala Lumpur (120), Perak (101), Negeri Sembilan (91), Sabah (78), Kelantan (44), Pahang (13) Kedah (12), Terengganu (10), Putrajaya (7), Melaka (3) and Perlis (1).

He said 14 new clusters were identified today, 12 of them involving workplaces, one community based and one more a high-risk group.

“Five workplace clusters were detected in Selangor, namely Jalan Bukit Tiga, Jalan Damansara, Industri Subang, Jasmine Empat and Lagenda Suria. In Johor, the four clusters detected were Jalan Distripark B6, Jalan Maju Satu, Jalan Kabel Gemilang and Batu 21,” he said.

The remaining new clusters were Tapak Bina Queens Waterfront and Jalan Bukit Nenas in Penang and Tapak Bina Nilam Sari in Negeri Sembilan.

The community and high-risk group clusters were both detected in Johor, namely Jalan Limau Manis and Persiaran Kempas Baru, Dr Noor Hisham said. – Bernama