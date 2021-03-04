DAP Sarawak’s 19th State Ordinary Convention to be held in Kuching on May 1 – secretary

MIRI (March 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak’s 19th State Ordinary Convention will be held in Kuching on May 1, said its secretary Senator Alan Ling.

Ling said the main purpose of the convention is to elect and appoint committee members to lead the DAP leadership at the state level.

“In addition, it also serves as a platform for grassroot leaders from all over the state to meet and together discuss and plan steps to strengthen the party machinery and attract more support from the people.

“So far, a total of 33 branches are eligible to nominate their candidates for the state leadership committee and send their representatives to the convention. A notice on the convention will be issued to eligible branches this month,” he said.

According to Ling, the convention was supposed to be held last year but has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak and some unavoidable reasons.

Ling believed the new state DAP leadership would face challenges in the 12th Sarawak state election which is expected to be held after the Emergency and probably the state election will be held simultaneously with the 15th General Election.

“Therefore, I urge DAP members to get registered actively for the state ordinary convention.”

Ling said the DAP Sarawak will write in to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to obtain a permission to hold the convention if and when required depending on the latest directions and situation of the pandemic and would ensure that all standard operating procedures are complied with during the convention.

He added that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is expected to launch DAP Sarawak’s 19th State Ordinary Convention if circumstances permit.