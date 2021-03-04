Expressway construction structure collapses, crushing van with 5 people

KUALA LUMPUR: A section of a construction structure near Middle Ring Road 2 in Desa Tun Razak here collapsed and crushed a van with five individuals.

The incident at about 6pm involved a lorry carrying an excavator which hit the construction structure of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) located in front of South Integrated Terminal (TBS).

“As a result of the accident, construction debris fell on a factory van with five individuals which was coming from the town centre,” said Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head ACP Zulkefly Yahya in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, a Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said rescue efforts were being carried out.

“The Kuala Lumpur Operation Centre announced the collapsed structure crushed a van with five victims which was passing through under the construction structure,” he said. — Bernama