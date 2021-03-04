Five in sinking boat lucky to be still alive

SIBU: Five people one of them a pregnant woman, were rescued when the boat they were in sunk at Rajang River, near Kanowit yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said they received a distress call at 4.52pm and immediately dispatched six personnel led by Mohamad Bujang to the scene.

“When they arrived, the victims were already rescued by the local people using their own boats,” the statement said.

A source said the incident occurred when the five individuals aged between 14 and 74-years-old, were returning to Poi River from Kanowit.

When their boat was just getting out of the Kanowit River estuary, it was hit by strong waves, causing it to sink.

Firefighters had to use a stretcher to lift the pregnant woman from the local boat to a waiting ambulance before she was rushed to Kanowit Hospital for observation.