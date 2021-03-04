Give warning to businesses first for customers’ SOP transgressions — Abd Aziz

KUCHING: Enforcement personnel monitoring the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance level at eateries should first give a warning for any transgression instead of issuing compound notices, said DAP Socialist Youth Stampin chief Abdul Aziz Isa.

He said he had received complaints from some business owners whose shops were given the RM1,000-compound due to customers not writing down their full name on the log book.

Many businesses such as coffee shops especially in Kuching have lost half their revenue during the current Conditional Movement Control Order, due to lack of customers, he pointed out.

“Many have had to let go their workers, meaning there is lack of manpower to monitor the log book station. Just because some customers did not write down their full name in the log book, these businesses were issued compounds.

“The enforcement teams should take into consideration the situation faced by these businesses and issue them a warning first and not just compound them straight away,” he said after a meet-and-greet session with the public and business owners at Mile 4 ½, here yesterday.

At the same time, Abdul Aziz claimed there were shops that had committed similar SOP infringement but were given a warning and not issued with a compound notice.

“How is it that some shops receive warnings while others are given compounds for the same offence? If the enforcement team can warn some for failing to ensure their customers write their full name, shouldn’t other shops be treated the same?”

He said there should be a standard procedure in the way SOP compliance is enforced, namely warn first and then issue a compound if the offence is committed again.

“Punishing offenders for failure to comply with the SOP should not be done arbitrarily,” he added.