Kanowit district now orange zone, Serian and Sarikei revert to yellow

KUCHING (March 4): Three districts in the state have seen an improving trend over the past two weeks resulting in their status to revert back to orange and yellow zones respectively.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Kanowit district is now declared a Covid-19 orange zone after it recorded 26 local infection cases in the past 14 days whereas Serian and Sarikei are now yellow zones after each district recorded 21 local infection cases in the past two weeks.

He told a press conference that Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Samarahan, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones with a total of 2,616 locally transmitted cases reported in the ten districts in the past two weeks.

“Julau, Subis, Bau, Bukit Mabong, Dalat and Sri Aman remain as orange zones with a total of 163 local infection cases reported in the past 14 days,” he said.

He added that Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Song, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain as yellow zones with 61 cases reported in the eight districts in the past two weeks.

Only 14 districts in Sarawak remain as green zones.

Meanwhile, on another matter, Uggah said a total of 486 frontliners have been given the Covid-19 vaccine as of March 3.

“This brings the total number of vaccinated individuals to 11,287 since the state’s immunisation programme was launched on Feb 26,” he said.

He added that of the figure, 10,523 comprised of health workers and the remaining 764 were from other departments or agencies.