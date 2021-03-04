Khairy: Appointments for Covid-19 vaccination based on first registration in MySejahtera

KUALA LUMPUR (March 4): Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Khairy Jamaluddin explained today that one’s Covid-19 vaccination appointment will be based on their first registration in the MySejahtera application, even if they have tried a second time.

He also assured the public that following an update, the application will inform everyone who has registered for the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, and advised the public to be patient for the notification to appear.

“Wait for the push. Do not register again,” he posted on Twitter.

“For those who did and see a later date of registration, rest assured we have record of your first try. Appointments given based on the first time you registered.”

He added that the notification should come in sometime today.

He also responded to former deputy international trade and industry minister Ong Kian Ming, who asked the Rembau MP if he could wait for a further update to the application within two weeks so that he can also register his mother under his father’s MySejahtera account as a dependent.

“Yes, YB. Can wait for dependents feature. Then we will give your parents an appointment at the same date and time so they can go together,” Khairy said.

He also assured another Twitter user, who expressed her concerns when her first attempt at registering for the programme on MySejahtera did not appear to go through.

“Do not worry. Your first registration is logged in and recorded in the back end. And you will get your appointment based on that first registration,” Khairy said.

Late last month, the MySejahtera application was updated with a new section for vaccine registration ahead of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Plan. – Malay Mail