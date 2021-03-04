Low water level, dry farms due to prolonged dry spell

KAPIT: There has been no rain here for the past two weeks, resulting in water at the Rajang River and its tributaries to drop to very low level.

The drought has also caused soil surface to crack adversely affecting the growth of plants especially cultivated crops and vegetables.

Very low water level along the rivers and streams has caused difficulties and challenges to rural folk whose longhouses are sited along the river banks.

They depend on river transport to move from place to place. When water level is very low, they need to pull their boat up or down the choppy waters due to shallowness.