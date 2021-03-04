Nanta: Nothing wrong with GPS working with Umno, other parties to form govt

KUCHING (Mar 4): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is open to the possibility of working with other parties to form the government after the next general election, including those in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN), its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

“I believe the way forward is that a (ruling) coalition will be formed after the results of the general election is announced,” he told Malaysiakini

“We want to team up with parties that are not extreme and form a stable as well as a meaningful government.

“There is nothing wrong with working with Umno or other parties. Even DAP is harbouring the idea of working with other parties to replace Muhyiddin’s administration,” Nanta said, referring to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Sarawak’s GPS parties – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – were formerly members of BN.

The Sarawak-based parties left the coalition following its defeat in the 2018 general election to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

It became an opposition state under PH’s rule but it was short-lived.

The coalition, led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad collapsed last February and subsequently, GPS backed PN to form the new government with Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president, as the new premier.

Muhyiddin has pledged to call a fresh general election after the Emergency, which was implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is lifted.