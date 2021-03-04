PSB president sends much-needed drinking water to longhouses

KUCHING: The dry weather has caused many longhouses in Sibu to run short of water for drinking.

As such, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, took the initiative to generously supply a large amount of drinking water and other necessities to the affected longhouses including Rh Chankul and Rh Nuing at Sg Tebellian.

Each family received five boxes of drinking water for their immediate needs.

According to local residents, the relevant authority has taken no initiative to send treated water to them.

The dry season has hit Sibu for two weeks.