Saddil raring for action with Rhinos

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC Indonesian import Saddil Ramdani is itching for action alongside his new teammates to face the 2021 Super League campaign.

Saddil has already arrived in the country but the winger must first undergo quarantine before he could be allowed to join up with the squad.

“I am now in Kuala Lumpur and is currently undergoing seven days quarantine.

“I want everyone to know including the fans that I can’t wait to join Sabah FC and join in the training session as well as to see action with them on the field,” he said.

Saddil said this in a video message posted in the Sabah Football Association Facebook page on Thursday.

For the record, Saddil is one of the Rhinos’ four new foreign recruits for the new season.

Others are Gabon international midfielder Levy Clement Madinda, Liberian striker Sam Johnson and North Macedonian defender Risto Mitrevski.

All four however are highly unlikely to feature for Sabah FC in the Super League season opener against Malacca United FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Saturday.

Hope is that some of them could be involved in the second match against Kedah at Darul Aman Stadium on March 9, although nothing is concrete for now.

On Wednesday, team manager Marzuki Nasir in a statement revealed that three of the the four new faces have already arrived in Malaysia while another player is on his way into the country.

Marzuki said the lateness in them joining up with the squad – despite having completed their signings in early February – was due to the restrictions brought by the pandemic which made the documentation process complicated.

“It is hope all four will be able to see action when Sabah FC play the first Super League home fixtures against PJ City FC at the Likas Stadium on March 13.

“I hope the fans will remain calm and continue to support Sabah FC so that the team can stay focus and be at their maximum best,” he said.

As thing stands, only South Korean central defender Park Tae Su will be the Rhinos’ sole foreign import for the game against Malacca United.

The Rhinos will leave for the season opener Friday.