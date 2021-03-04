Stance on Bersatu-Umno ties to be decided this evening – Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR (March 4): The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council meeting will be held at 4 pm today to decide on the party’s stance on Bersatu-Umno ties.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said this comes following Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s letter conveying its Supreme Council members’ decision not to cooperate with Bersatu in the upcoming 15th general election.

In addition, the letter also stated that Umno would continue to work with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government until the dissolution of Parliament.

“The letter dated Feb 26 was discussed at the party’s political bureau meeting chaired by President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday and we took note of the decision made by Umno following a meeting held in Janda Baik, Pahang, last Friday,” he said.

Hamzah said the party’s stance decided today would be brought to the next PN Supreme Council Meeting with the other component parties, namely PAS, STAR, SAPP and Gerakan. – Bernama