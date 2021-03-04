Teen bathing in river goes missing, feared drowned

KUCHING: A 13-year-old girl is feared drown after she was reported missing while bathing in a river at Kampung Giam Lama, Padawan yesterday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was launched in the area where the teenager was last seen, following a distress call.

The caller who alerted the department said the victim had been bathing in the river, which has a depth of up to eight metres, when she disappeared.

As of press time, the girl had yet to be located.