Uggah: 6 out of 25 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak record increase in new cases today

KUCHING (March 4): Six out of 25 active Covid-19 clusters in the state recorded an increase in the number of new positive cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong registered a whopping 66 cases bringing its overall cases to 189.

“A total of 2,165 individuals have been screened where 1,839 were negative and another 137 are pending lab test results,” he told a press conference today.

He said the Emperoh Jambu Cluster here also raked in a double-digit increase in cases with 16 new cases.

“The total number of cases under this cluster has now increased to 198.

“We have screened 1,000 individuals from this cluster where 555 have tested negative and 247 are still pending lab test results,” he added.

He also said another active cluster in Kuching namely the Kampung Sungai Maong registered six new cases bringing the overall cases in the cluster to 53.

“The Buloh Cluster in Selangau recorded four cases today bringing its total cases to 32 while the Gelong Cluster in Kapit registered three cases and its overall cases have now increased to 189,” he said.

He added that the Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong recorded two new cases bringing its total cases to 149.

A total of 19 clusters remain active with no new cases recorded namely the Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching; Jalan Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan; Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman; Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit; Geronggang Cluster in Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu; Univista Cluster in Samarahan; Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu; Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau; Seruas Cluster in Beluru; Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman; Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu; Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong; Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu; Tabong Cluster in Bau; Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching; Rakut Cluster in Miri; Jelita Cluster in Miri; Pasai Cluster in Sibu and its sub-cluster Tangap (Subis).