3 M’sians among 18 new imported cases reported in Singapore on Thursday

SINGAPORE (Mar 5): Three Malaysians were among 18 new imported Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore on Thursday, said the republic’s Ministry of Health.

All three of them arrived from their home country and were asymptomatic, said the ministry in its full data released here late last night.

Other imported cases were from Bangladesh, Ghana, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States.

As at noon yesterday, Singapore has reported a total of 19 new cases, of which, only one case in the community, thus, bringing the total number of infections here to 59,998.

To date, the ministry has classified 3,160 of the reported cases as imported, 2,327 as community cases and 54,511 involving dorm residents.

Singapore has two Covid-19 clusters at the moment. — Bernama