PM hopes to see fans return soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The government may gradually allow football fans back in stadiums, beginning with small numbers, once Covid-19 cases see a significant drop, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said this was important to ensure football, being a popular sport in the country, regain its glory and fans get to enjoy watching the game again.

“When the situation permits, we will allow the gradual return of fans in stadiums, in smaller numbers initially once (Covid-19) cases drop.

“Being one of the popular sports, it is important for the fans to be back in stadiums cheering and this is also important for the game, which has always been a source of pride for all of us,” the prime minister said in a video uploaded on the Malaysian Football League’s Facebook page yesterday.

Muhyiddin also sent his best wishes to Johor Darul Ta’zim and Kedah Darul Aman FC, who will be playing in the Charity Shield, also known as the Sultan Ahmad Shah Cup, in the Malaysian League’s 2021 season curtain-raiser today.

The match will take place at The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, which is considered one of the best football stadiums in Southeast Asia.

“In the spirit of competition, all the best. Hopefully, this will ensure Malaysian sports continue to flourish,” Muhyiddin said, while also wishing other teams in the Malaysian League all the best for the new season.

The country, which is still plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic, will see the 2021 M-League season administered with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) and the sports bubble model, which means fans would still not be able to cheer on their teams from the stands.

There are 12 teams in the Super League, with defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim looking for their eighth consecutive title, and Selangor FC, Kedah Darul Aman FC, Perak FC, Sri Pahang FC as well as Terengganu FC (TFC) are all ready to challenge for the throne.

Meanwhile, UiTM FC, Melaka United FC, Petaling Jaya City FC, Sabah FC, as well as newcomers Penang FC as the 2020 Premier League champions and Kuala Lumpur United FC are all more than capable of pulling off surprises and upsets.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican on Monday said the permission given by the government for the 2021 M-League amid the Covid-19 pandemic comes with the hope that it will be a benchmark for SOP compliance and the implementation of the sports bubble in Malaysia.

The strict enforcement of SOPs is to ensure that the league runs smoothly without any unnecessary postponements or cancellations that will not only affect the teams’ finances, but also test the confidence of the sponsors.

The 2021 M-League competition involves the Super League, Premier League, Malaysia Cup and Challenge Cup campaigns while the FA Cup competition has been called off for the second consecutive season.

For the Premier League competition, only 11 teams will be competing compared to 12 last season, with four feeder clubs set to face a challenging season against the other seven in the hunt for the top two spots.

The introduction of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM)-National Sports Council (MSN) Project Squad which includes graduates from the Mokhtar Dahari Football Academy (AMD) in the Premier League is also set to make the competition more interesting.

The presence of the FAM-MSN Project Squad under the guidance of head coach Yusri Che Lah also allows fans to assess the development of youth players in the country under the National Football Development Programme (NFDP).

It is also hoped that no teams will suffer from the docking of points, which had to some extent, marred the experience for fans of teams with salary arrears in previous seasons.

The respective clubs should take lessons from the stern action taken in the past, as well as the privatisation process, and be more organised and financially sound, in line with the mission to strengthen the local footballing scene. — Bernama