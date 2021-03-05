Bersatu to focus on empowering cooperation with PN partners

KUALA LUMPUR (March 4): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has decided to focus on empowering cooperation with its partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) based on honest and sincere struggle to win the next General Election.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the cooperation involves parties in the PN, namely PAS, STAR, SAPP and GERAKAN.

He said Bersatu views seriously the letter sent by UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, dated Feb 26, as it had serious implications on future cooperation between both parties as well as with PN.

“Bersatu also takes the stand that the PN Government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is still intact and functional to serve the people,” he said in a statement last night.

Earlier yesterday, the party’s Supreme Council held a meeting, chaired by Muhyiddin, who is also party president, in Putrajaya.

Bersatu also expressed its gratitude for the PN Government’s year-long success in governing the country.

In that one year, Hamzah said, the PN Government had successfully upheld the principles of good governance, transparency and integrity, especially in preserving judicial independence and the rule of law.

“In facing the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenging economic situation, political stability is very important to ensure that all government plans can be realised effectively,” he said.

As such, Bersatu thanked all political parties that had remained loyal and committed to supporting and defending the PN Government’s aspirations, he said.

UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had sent a letter to Muhyiddin to inform the UMNO Supreme Council’s decision to cease cooperation with Bersatu in the 15th General Election.

However, the letter also stated that UMNO’s position within the PN government can continue until Parliament is dissolved. — Bernama