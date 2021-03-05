BN appeals for Parliament session to be held immediately

KUALA LUMPUR (March 5): Barisan Nasional (BN) yesterday appealed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to call for the Parliamentary session to be held immediately.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said His Majesty could do so by using the power under Section 14 (1) (b) of the Emergency Ordinance (Necessary Powers) 2021 read together with Article 40 (2) of the Federal Constitution.

According to the Section, Parliament session shall be summoned, prorogued and dissolved on a date as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong deems appropriate.

Ahmad Zahid said the Parliamentary session could discuss several matters including the effectiveness of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 for the safety and well-being of the people.

“(As well) the effectiveness of the implementation of the 2021 Budget to ensure the survival of the people, especially the low- and middle-income groups (B40 and M40) as well as the effectiveness of the country’s economic recovery efforts during the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said BN also recommended its representatives in the Dewan Rakyat to call on the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to respect His Majesty’s view that the Parliament session should be held, especially as the rules under the MCO have currently been relaxed.

“The principle of constitutional supremacy needs to be upheld to enable Parliament to play a proper role in ensuring check and balance,” he said.

Istana Negara, in a statement previously, said that Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed the view that Parliament can convene during the Emergency on a date deemed appropriate by His Majesty upon the advice of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile UMNO UMNO Advisory Council chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in a statement today said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong should not allow any lapse in calling of the Parliament beyond six months.

“Article 55 of the Constitution is very clear in the constitutional duty of the Agong. It is not a function, it is a constitutional duty and that duty cannot be compromised” the Gua Musang MP said.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a statement also appealed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to call for a Parliamentary session as soon as possible. — Bernama