Bukit Mabong folk asked to register for Covid-19 vaccination

KAPIT: Bukit Mabong residents have been advised to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Bukit Mabong District Officer Douglas Pungga called on residents to grab the opportunity to register their particulars as soon as possible.

He explained that the Covid-19 vaccine is necessary to boost the body’s immune system against the highly contagious virus that has disrupted lives since March last year.

“We have to adopt the new norms as listed by the State Disaster Management Committee and Kapit Disaster Management Committee to wear face masks, practise personal hygiene by washing hands with soap or disinfectant, observe social distancing, etc,” said Douglas after getting his first dose of the vaccine recently.

“The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is to vaccinate the public so that they will have the antibodies to fight the virus. I advise you to register as soon as possible.”

He pointed out applications can be made through the MySejahtera app or by filling in the form and submitting it to the Bukit Mabong District Office.