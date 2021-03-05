China consul general calls on envoy

KOTA KINABALU: The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China, Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing received a courtesy visit from the Consul General of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide today to exchange views on economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.

Tiong, who is the chairman of the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC), noted that China’s continuous rise has brought many economic opportunities to Malaysia and there is much room for growth in terms of collaboration and prospects between the two trading partners in various industries.

“With the arrival of the Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine in Malaysia, the pandemic is expected to gradually subside, allowing the long-stagnated economy to revive.

“Therefore, I hope to work together with Consul General Liang to strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and China again.”

Tiong believed that uninterrupted cooperation between Malaysia, China and Sabah will continue to deepen in the future, including developing industrial parks, provincial twin relationships, trade and investment, logistics, manufacturing and tourism.

“Through close exchanges, the two sides will inevitably further the friendship between Malaysia and China to realize the shared goals of mutually beneficial development and prosperity.

“There is much to look forward to in a flourishing relationship between Malaysia and China for the long-term.”

Meanwhile, Liang said China and Malaysia have remained good friends and partners with a long-established history.

In recent years, he said China and Sabah have achieved fruitful results in economic, trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

“The friendly cooperation between China and Sabah has also boomed.

“In the fight against Covid-19, China, Malaysia and Sabah have worked together to overcome the difficulties,” he added.

Also present at the visit were MCBC executive director Datuk Yong Teck Shing, MCBC directors Tan Sri Dr. T. C. Goh and Datuk Philip Yong Chiew Lip, as well as the chief executive officer Lee Thai Hung.