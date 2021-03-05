Compulsory swab test for individuals planning to go to Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR: Those leaving the peninsula for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan with police permission are required to undergo a swab test, three days before their trip.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob however, said individuals from the two states and the federal territory who want to travel to the peninsula need not undergo a swab test.

He said that those who enter Sarawak must be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive in the state.

“Those from Sabah who want to travel to Labuan and Sarawak are also required to undergo a swab test, three days before departing. The same goes to travellers from Sarawak to Sabah and Labuan and only individuals who test negative and have no symptoms will be allowed in Sabah and Labuan.

“Those who want to go to Sarawak and Sabah from Labuan, must undergo a swab test, three days prior to their journey as well,” he told a press conference on the development of the Movement Control Order here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said for Sarawakians, the cost of the swab test and quarantine will be borne by the state government.

He said only individuals whose swab test result came out negative and do not have symptoms are allowed to enter Labuan and are not required to undergo quarantine.

The inter-district ban is still in force for Sabah and Sarawak even though the states have been placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order. — Bernama