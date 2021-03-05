Covid-19: No new clusters in Sarawak so far, 25 clusters still active with 4 recording new cases

KUCHING (March 5): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, and the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 25, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of the 25 clusters, four recorded new positive cases.

“At the top of the list was the Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong with 33 cases, followed by Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching with 14 new cases, Pasai Cluster in Sibu with four cases while Buloh Cluster in Selangau had one new case,” said SDMC in a statement today.

The Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong has a total of 182 cases with 1,348 individuals who have been screened and 766 of them who have tested negative for the virus, while another 400 are still awaiting laboratory results.

The Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching now has a total of cases 212 with 1,000 individuals who have been screened and 600 of them who have tested negative for the virus, while another 188 are still awaiting laboratory results.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu now has a total of 2,673 cases with 42,000 individuals who have been screened and 39,200 of them who have tested negative for the virus, while another 127 are still awaiting laboratory results. This cluster remain the largest cluster in the State.

There were no new cases reported for the Tangap Sub-Cluster in Subis.

The Buloh Cluster in Selangau now has a total of 33 cases with 73 individuals screened and 40 of them have tested negative for the virus, with none awaiting laboratory results.

The remaining active clusters were the Gelong Cluster in Kapit, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching, Jalan Muhibbah Cluster in Betong, Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching, Jalan Ho Pin Cluster in Samarahan, Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman, Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman, Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu, Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, Tabong Cluster in Bau, Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching, Rakut Cluster in Miri and Jelita Cluster in Miri.