Covid-19: Sarawak records 250 new cases, no deaths today

KUCHING (Mar 5): Sarawak recorded 250 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 10,674 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

No deaths were reported in the state today, maintaining the death toll at 84.

Sibu district topped today’s list with 123 cases followed by Meradong (36), Bintulu (21), Kuching (17), Kapit (17), Miri (14), Julau (7), Serian (4), Daro (3), Asajaya (2), Samarahan (2), Selangau (2), Dalat (1) and Sri Aman (1).

Of the 123 cases in Sibu, 87 were from active case detection (ACD), 20 from voluntary screenings, 14 involving symptomatic patients and two healthcare workers.

Meradong’s 36 cases involved the Sungai Bakong Cluster (33), ACD (2) and a healthcare worker who just returned from Sibu, categorised as Import C.

In Bintulu, out of its 21 cases, 17 were from ACD where one was categorised as Import C after returning from Miri, three from voluntary screenings and one symptomatic patient.

In Kuching, nine cases involved the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, five from ACD and three were Import B cases involving locals returning from Selangor (2) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

Kapit district’s 17 cases consist of nine from ACD, six involving the Pasai Cluster and two from voluntary screenings.

Miri recorded 14 new cases where 11 were from ACD, two symptomatic patients and one voluntary screening.

In Julau, all seven new cases were from ACD, while Serian’s four new cases were from voluntary screenings (2), Emperoh Jambu Cluster (1) and ACD (1).

Daro’s three new cases were detected after all of them underwent voluntary screenings after returning from Bintulu. Those cases were classified as Import C.

Samarahan and Asajaya’s two new cases each today involved the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, while Selangau’s two new cases were from the Buloh Cluster and ACD each.

Dalat’s single new case was of a symptomatic patient, and Sri Aman’s one new case was detected from ACD.

All in all, 2,413 active cases are being hospitalised to date, where 957 are in Sibu Hospital and Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (375), Miri Hospital and PKRC (300), Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching PKRC (295), Betong Hospital and PKRC (170), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (156), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (140), and Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (20).

Meanwhile, 174 patients have recovered and discharged today, making the recovery rate to date at 8,141 or 76.27 per cent out of the cumulative 10,674 cases in Sarawak to date.

They were from Sibu Hospital (61), Bintulu Hospital (37), SGH (34), Sarikei Hospital (21), Kapit PKRC (9), Sri Aman PKRC (9) and Miri Hospital (3).

SDMC also recorded 275 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today where two were still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time 593 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were recorded today, making it a total of 6,250 cases being quarantined in 90 hotels and other accommodations around the state.