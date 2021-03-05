Man arrested in Bau for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (Mar 5): A 30-year-old male suspect was arrested by the Bau district police when drugs believed to be syabu weighing 5.14 grammes were found in his possession around 10.45am today.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspect was stopped by police when he started to act suspiciously while driving his car at Kampung Blimbin Krokong.

“During the check, the suspect nervously handed police a plastic container which contained five packets of drugs,” said Poge in a statement today.

He added that the drugs were estimated to be worth around RM750.

A drug test was later conducted at the Bau district police headquarters, which showed the suspect to be positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Poge further revealed that the suspect from Kampung Bijuray, Bau has a past criminal record.

“We will apply a remand for the suspect tomorrow for investigations,” he added.

The case will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.