MOHE develops portal to help students find rental house

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has developed the ‘Rumah Siswa’ portal to help students find rental houses around their campus, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

The portal will connect students (tenants) with the owners of the premises and facilitate the process of finding a room or house for rent at a competitive price, she

said.

As of Feb 16, she said a total of 1,250 houses have been registered on the portal and students can access the portal at rumahsiswa.mohe.gov.my.

The development of the portal was implemented under the Student Rental House Agenda which also involved two other initiatives, namely the establishment of Off-Campus Student Management Unit and the development of Off-Campus Student Management Guidelines, Noraini said when launching the portal virtually yesterday.

She said efforts to set up an Off-Campus Student Management Unit had started last year to function as a governing body and advisor as well as to monitor the implementation of off-campus students’ programmes and activities.

Noraini said all 20 public universities have set up the new portfolio for Off-Campus Student Management.

On the guidelines, it covers five important scopes, namely Off-Campus Student Development, Off-Campus Student Services, Off-Campus Student Welfare Management, Off-Campus Rental Management as well as Community Network, she said. — Bernama