Police in Sibu receive first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

SIBU (March 5): Some 150 police personnel and administration staff in Sibu have already received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 thus far, from the total number of 578.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said they will receive their second dose in 21 days after they received their first dose.

“Priority will be given to frontliners while those working in the administration side have yet to receive their jabs,” he added.

As for the General Operations Force (PGA) police personnel, Stanley said that was not for him to decide.

“The PGA Commander in Kuching will arrange and look into that,” he added.

A total of 10,801 individuals and frontliners in Sarawak have already been administered with the first dose of the vaccine as of March 2.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said from the figure, 10,037 comprised health workers, while the remaining 764 were from other departments or agencies.

The state’s first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines containing 23,400 doses which arrived on Feb 24 has since been distributed to Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit and Mukah divisions from Feb 25 onwards.

Last Wednesday, the state received its second batch of vaccines containing 31,590 doses.

The state is expected to receive another four shipments for the first phase of the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme which covers frontliners.

The third and fourth shipment of 4,680 does each are scheduled to arrive on March 10 and 17 respectively while the last two shipments will arrive on March 24 (14,040 doses) and March 31 (9,360 doses).

On the Covid-19 situation, Stanley said two areas, Sibujaya flats and Sentosa Timur Resettlement Phase II were currently put under the Enhanced Control Movement Control (EMCO) and the situation was under control.

He said barbed wire fencing were installed at all seven blocks of Sibujaya flats following the extension of the EMCO for another 14 days, from March 5 to11.

The affected seven blocks are Blocks C, H, J, K, L, N and R.

The flats and Town Villa housing in Sibujaya were placed under EMCO from Feb 12 to 25 following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the two areas.

At Sentosa Timur Resettlement Phase II, he said police had set up road blocks to prevent the residents from moving around.