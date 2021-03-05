SDMC: 10 districts in S’wak remain as red zones

KUCHING (Mar 5): Ten districts in the state namely Selangau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Samarahan, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as Covid-19 red zones with 1,770 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Kanowit, Serian, Sarikei, Julau, Subis, Bau, Bukit Mabong, Dalat and Sri Aman remain as orange zones, while Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Song, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh remain yellow zones with 227 and 62 local transmission cases recorded in the past 14 days respectively,” said SDMC in a statement today.

The remaining 14 districts remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 21 compounds, of which 12 were in Miri, Padawan (5), Sibu (2), Kuching (1) and Bau (1) for defying the standard operating procedures (SOPs).