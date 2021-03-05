SDMC: 220 schools to stay closed until March 14, others can reopen next week

KUCHING: A total of 220 government and government-aided schools in Covid-19 high risk areas in Sarawak will remain closed until March 14 while the rest can resume next Monday, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said after discussion with the Sarawak Education Department, it was decided that 1,045 schools will open for physical classes beginning Mar 8, which includes the 814 schools that had been opened since March 1.

“This decision was made after a risk assessment was done, in line with the School Management and Operation Guidelines in the New Norm 2.0 by the Education Ministry,” SDMC said in its statement on Covid-19 today.

The schools that will remain closed are located in Betong, Bintulu, Kapit, Meradong, Miri, Kanowit, Sibu, Padawan and in Kuching.

Only two schools are affected here, namely, Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Kuching and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Hua No.5.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told The Borneo Post that the decision was not based on the zoning system but the assessment by the State Health Department and the Education Department.

“Let it be announced in the daily update statement later today. Let it be coordinated.

“I just want to clarify that whether schools are closed or opened, it’s not based on the zoning system but the assessment by JKNS (state Health Department) and the Education Department,” said the SDMC chairman.

On Feb 19, Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced that preschoolers, Year 1 and 2 students would return to school on Mar 1, and Year 3 to 6 students on Mar 8.

He added that secondary school students in Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah would resume classes on Apr 4 and the remaining states on Apr 5.

However, on Feb 26, SDMC announced that schools in Sarawak’s Covid-19 red zones would remain closed until March 14.

The full list of schools affected can be viewed below.