South Korean company to set up copper foil plant at KKIP

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor welcomes the decision of SK Nexilis, a South Korean company to set up its first overseas copper foil manufacturing plant here.

Meeting with the Fortune 500 company’s entourage led by its Vice President Lee Hyun Woo at Sri Gaya here Friday, Hajiji who is also Finance Minister assured them the State Government would provide assistance to facilitate the company’s investment in Sabah.

A subsidiary of SKC Co, a Korean Fortune 500 company, SK Nexilis would be putting in a RM2.3 billion investment at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and create 400 job opportunities.

Construction of the manufacturing plant is expected to start in July this year.

The investment would make Sabah one of the investment focus in the manufacturing sector of electric vehicle components (EV) and in general create a positive chain reaction on the state’s economy.

“I hope SK Nexilis’ venture into Sabah will catch the eyes of other world companies and those from Korea to come and invest here,” said Hajiji.

Also on hand were Deputy Chief Minister cum Industrial Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong and officials from Invest Sabah, KKIP and MIDA.