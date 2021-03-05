SRDC shutters Public Health & Public Works Section at Wisma Sanyan after councillor tests positive for Covid-19

SIBU (March 5): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will temporary close its Public Health and Public Works Section at Level 17, Wisma Sanyan after one of its councillors tested positive for Covid-19 after coming into contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

SRDC’s chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the closure will take effect immediately until further notice.

“As such, all council staff who have been in contact with the said councillor must undergo the RT-PCR tests today,” he said in a media statement.

He said SRDC will commence sanitisation works tomorrow and members of the public who have business transactions with the council must comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We seek your kind understanding and appreciate your cooperation for the sake of safety and wellbeing of the general public and council and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”