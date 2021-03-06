140 summonses issued so far as police clamp down on illegal exhaust modifications on vehicles

KUCHING (March 6): The Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department has issued a total of 140 summons to those who have illegally modified their vehicle’s exhaust system during the first five days of the ongoing statewide operation.

The operation, which will run from March 1 to 10, is to clamp down on vehicle owners whose modified exhausts are creating unnecessary noise pollution.

“Within this first five days, we have checked a total of 2,774 vehicles made up of 1,005 motorcycles; 1,032 cars and; 737 other vehicles such as lorries,” said the department’s head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today.

He also said a total of 67 operations were held involving roadblocks and spot checks of vehicles together with the Sarawak Department of Environment and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

The department of environment, he said, has also issued five notices or compounds followed by JPJ with five compounds.

Besides slapping summons on vehicles with modified exhausts, the police have also issued a total of 719 summons for other road offences.

The offences are: not wearing a seatbelt (23); modifying the appearance of their vehicles (71); overloaded (58); no driver’s license (35); failing to produce a driver’s licence (59); license plate not up to standard (69); using fancy license plates (71); broken brake lights (36); no helmet (30); using a handphone while driving (21); no side mirrors (54); failing to display the ‘P’ sign (28) and expired driver’s license (24).

“Police have also seized a total of 16 vehicles comprising of 15 motorcycles and one car during the operation,” said Alexson.