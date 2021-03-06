40 new, 44 upgraded telco towers for Pensiangan

KENINGAU: The Federal Government will revamp the internet connectivity in Pensiangan by building 40 new telecommunication towers and upgrading the existing 44 towers in the constituency.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, said that the plan will be implemented under under the National Digital Network (Jendela) programme

He pointed out that the Federal Government’s decision to implement massive connectivity projects in rural areas proves that those areas will not be left behind.

“The constituents in Pensiangan are expected to be able to enjoy better Internet facilities by the Federal Government,” he said during an event at SK Mansiat, here on Saturday.

Arthur added that such initiatives will remove the technology gap between the urban and rural areas as well as the gap between West and East Malaysia.

Arthur, who is also the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), said that the plan is expected to be completed in 2022.

The event saw Arthur presenting the Early School Assistance (BAP) contribution to SK Mansiat.