Congested Berungis-Tuaran town road to be widened

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the state government has plans to widen the road from Berungis to Tuaran town as a measure to resolve the traffic congestion problem in the area.

“This is a serious issue which road users have to endure and Dalit assemblyman Jasnih Daya has also expressed the need to have the problem resolved as soon as possible.

“As the Chief Minister, I will ensure that the road widening project from Berungis to Tuaran town will be implemented for the sake of the road users’ comfort,” said Hajiji at the ‘Sulaman Peduli, Dekat Di Hati’ assistance programme for students at Dewan Linangkit Datuk Patrick Jilan in Tuaran on Saturday.

The ‘Sulaman Peduli, Dekat Di Hati’ programme was organised by Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Alumni Sabah branch together with the Pusat Pelaburan, Endowmen and Wakaf Universiti Malaysia Sabah and Kesatuan Guru Kerajaan Sabah Tuaran division.

Under the programme, a total of 160 students from 16 schools in the Sulaman constituency received a smartphone, a ‘enlarged screen’, ‘powerbank’, ‘headset’ and cash to purchase a sim card.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, disclosed that the water supply connection project involving three villages, namely Kampung Ambong to Kampung Baru-Baru and Kampung Lok Nunuk in Tuaran, will also be implemented soon.

He said the villagers’ application for clean water supply was submitted a while ago and now the project has been approved.

On the Pan Borneo Highway stretch from Tuaran to Kota Belud, Hajiji said it will also be implemented soon and it can be the catalyst to the growth of the two districts’ tourism sector.

“Much more infrastruture development will be implemented in Sulaman, Dalit and Tuaran so there areas will achieve the level of development that we all can be proud of,” he stressed.

Hajiji also recorded his appreciation to the Universiti Islam Antarabangsa alumni Sabah branch for its initiative in organising the program as it helps students continue their learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.