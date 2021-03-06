Covid: 2,154 new cases, six deaths recorded Friday — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,154 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, a slight increase from 2,063 cases reported Thursday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said six more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll from the outbreak in the country to 1,159.

The number of recoveries during the period was 3,275, higher than the new cases reported, he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 here yesterday.

He said with the latest development, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has now increased to 310,097, while the cumulative number of recoveries is at 286,904 and the number of active Covid-19 cases with infectivity is at 22,034.

A total of 184 cases are currently being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), with 87 people in need of respiratory assistance. Dr Noor Hisham said that Selangor still recorded the highest number of new cases at 794, followed by Johor at 463 and Sarawak at 250.

A total of 666 cases in Selangor, or 83.9 per cent, were from Covid-19 clusters and close contact screening which was actively carried out in the field, he said.

He said that 10 new clusters were identified yesterday, with eight clusters involving workplaces, one religious cluster and one community cluster.

“The new workplace clusters recorded are the Tapak Bina Jalan Zamrud, Jalan Dato Sellathevan, Industri Cheras Jaya and Meranti Utama in Selangor; Kampung Nyatoh in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan; Persiaran Alam in Kuala Lumpur; Jalan Mutiara Barat in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor; and Perusahaan 10 in Penang.

A new community cluster was detected in Kuala Punteh in Sabah while a religious cluster identified in Jalan Senu in Perak. — Bernama